Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Price Target Increased by 11.60% to 29.75

The average one-year price target for Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) has been revised to 29.75 / share. This is an increase of 11.60% from the prior estimate of 26.66 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.68 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 28.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newcrest Mining. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCM is 0.31%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 135,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 36,969K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,443K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCM by 0.62% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,296K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 7,160K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCM by 1.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,816K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,647K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCM by 10.54% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 5,159K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares, representing a decrease of 21.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCM by 7.75% over the last quarter.

