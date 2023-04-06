Newcrest, Harmony Gold ink deal with Papua New Guinea for JV project

April 6 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX and South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J signed a framework memorandum of understanding with Papua New Guinea, a key step to secure approval to develop their Wafi-Golpu joint venture project, the Australian gold miner said on Thursday.

