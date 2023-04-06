Oil

Newcrest, Harmony Gold agree terms with Papua New Guinea for JV project

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 06, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with detail on agreement

April 6 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX and South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HARJ.J have agreed with Papua New Guinea on the terms of a contract to start developing their joint project in the Pacific island nation, the Australian miner said Thursday.

The framework agreement sets out the key terms to be included in the mining development contract, a prerequisite for a special mining lease for the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project, which is equally owned by Newcrest and Harmony.

The terms include the Papua New Guinea government's stake in the project, conditions for investments, commitments for the JV to invest in local infrastructure and social development projects and ensuring speedy progress towards approval.

"This MOU is a pivotal milestone towards the development of one of the world's premier undeveloped copper-gold deposits," Newcrest interim Chief Executive Officer Sherry Duhe said in a statement.

Late last month, Canada's Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TOsigned an agreement with the Papua New Guinea government to progress with the resumption of operations at the Porgera gold mine, suspended since April 2020.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.