Newcrest CEO Biswas steps down, hunt for new chief underway

December 18, 2022 — 06:41 pm EST

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas will retire from his role at the helm of Australia's largest gold producer, the company said on Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe, who joined the company in February, will step in as interim chief executive while a global internal and external search for a replacement is underway, Newcrest said in a filing to the exchange.

Duhe comes from an energy background, having previously worked as CFO of Woodside Energy, and spent 13 years at Shell.

Biswas, who will relinquish his role as a managing director as of Monday, will stay on in an advisory capacity until March 18.

