Newcore Gold (TSX:NCAU) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 0.66

The average one-year price target for Newcore Gold (TSX:NCAU) has been revised to 0.66 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 0.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 0.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 452.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newcore Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCAU is 0.18%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.83% to 26,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 10,667K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,200K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 5,750K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 833K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 36.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCAU by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.