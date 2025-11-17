Newcore Gold (NCAUF) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Newcore Gold (OTCPK:NCAUF) has been revised to $1.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $1.06 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.19 to a high of $1.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 413.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newcore Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCAUF is 0.77%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 38,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 16,000K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 14,190K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,480K shares , representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCAUF by 28.87% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 8,216K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCAUF by 1.31% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 400K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

