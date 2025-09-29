Markets

Newcore Gold To Advance Enchi Gold Project With About $3.8 Mln From Warrant Exercises

September 29, 2025 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Newcore Gold (NCAU.V, NCAUF), a gold exploration and development company, Monday announced that the company has received total proceeds of approximately $3.8 million from the exercise of 9.56 million shares, which had a share price of $0.40 and were issued on September 26, 2024.

Luke Alexander, President CEO, stated Management and Board of Directors also exercised Warrants they held and continue to be in align with the shareholders through approximately 15 percent equity ownership.

The recent funding, along with existing cash, will support Newcore's continued advancement and de-risking of its Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Additionally, it plans to execute a Pre-Feasibility Study in the first half of 2026.

Moreover, the company has issued 20.42 million common share purchase warrants at $0.50 exercise price that expires on February 27, 2026. If fully owned, this set of warrants would provide additional funding of approximately $10.2 million to continue to support drilling and development at Enchi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.