NewcelX Prices Private Placement At $4.03 Per Share; Advances NCEL-101 In Pre-IND FDA Meeting

(RTTNews) - NewcelX Ltd. (NCEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported entering securities purchase agreements for a private placement at $4.033 per share.

The company plans to sell 347,134 common shares and one series of warrants to purchase 347,134 common shares at $4.437 per share.

The offering is expected to include participation from existing shareholders and is scheduled to close on or around August 14, 2026.

The net proceeds from the offering and a previously acquired $25 million equity line is planned to be directed toward working capital, general corporate purposes, and for advancing NCEL-101, a therapy for type-1 diabetes developed in collaboration with Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The company recently completed a successful meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss a future investigational new drug (IND) submission for the drug.

NCEL is currently trading at $3.49, up 3.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.