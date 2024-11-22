Newborn Town Inc. Replaces Share Option Scheme

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. plans to adopt the NBT RSU Scheme to replace its existing Share Option Scheme, aiming to better align employee incentives with shareholder interests through the issuance of new shares. The new scheme is designed to attract and retain talent, motivating employees to maximize company value. The transition reflects a strategic move to offer more flexible and effective rewards to key participants.

