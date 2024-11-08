Newborn Town Inc. Bolsters Share Purchase Strategy

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has announced that Three D Partners Limited purchased an additional 1,068,000 shares in the market as part of its RSU Award Scheme, demonstrating the company’s confidence in its business prospects. The purchases, made between November 7 and November 8, 2024, bring the total shares held under the scheme to 51,004,069. The board remains confident in their financial strength to continue such strategic investments.

