NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.2, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.00, the current average has increased by 0.57%.

The standing of NewAmsterdam Pharma among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $36.00 -

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Breaking Down NewAmsterdam Pharma's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 889.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -57.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

