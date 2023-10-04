NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 23.12 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 219.55% from the latest reported closing price of 7.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewAmsterdam Pharma. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAMS is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 1,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 500K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 333K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 150K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 93K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

