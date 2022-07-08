NewAge Names Lawrence Perkins Principal Financial Officer On Interim Basis

(RTTNews) - NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) announced Kevin Manion, Chief Financial Officer, departed the company as of July 1, 2022. NewAge also announced that Lawrence Perkins will assume the role of principal financial officer on an interim basis.

Perkins currently serves as the company's Chief Restructuring Officer. Perkins has more than 20 years of management consulting and advisory experience with companies undergoing transition. He is the founder and CEO of SCP, a national interim management and advisory firm.

Ed Brennan, NewAge's interim CEO said: "Larry and his team have been up and running here at the company for more than two months, so we expect a seamless transition as we continue our efforts to position the company for long-term success."

