Markets
NBEV

NewAge Names Lawrence Perkins Principal Financial Officer On Interim Basis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) announced Kevin Manion, Chief Financial Officer, departed the company as of July 1, 2022. NewAge also announced that Lawrence Perkins will assume the role of principal financial officer on an interim basis.

Perkins currently serves as the company's Chief Restructuring Officer. Perkins has more than 20 years of management consulting and advisory experience with companies undergoing transition. He is the founder and CEO of SCP, a national interim management and advisory firm.

Ed Brennan, NewAge's interim CEO said: "Larry and his team have been up and running here at the company for more than two months, so we expect a seamless transition as we continue our efforts to position the company for long-term success."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBEV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular