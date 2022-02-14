NewAge, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NewAge, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBEV) future prospects. NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The US$100m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$39m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.1m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NewAge's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering NewAge, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$9.0m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:NBEV Earnings Per Share Growth February 14th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NewAge's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of NewAge to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – NewAge's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is NewAge worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NewAge is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on NewAge’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.