March 9 (Reuters) - Cloud-based accounting software company Xero Ltd XRO.AX said on Thursday it will slash 700 to 800 roles globally as a part of its cost-reduction program to improve profitability.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

