New Zealand's Tower cuts profit forecast on 'challenging' claims environment

Adds context on weather conditions in NZ in paragraph 2, and event costs in paragraph 5

July 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Tower Ltd TWR.NZ on Wednesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast for a third time, citing a "challenging" claims environment in the country.

The insurer has been revising down its earnings forecasts due to extreme weather turbulence and geological disasters since the start of this year.

It expects to post anything between an underlying net loss after tax of NZ$2 million ($1.26 million) and net profit after tax of NZ$3 million, compared with its earlier forecast of a profit of NZ$8 million to NZ$13 million for the year ending Sept. 30.

The company has settled more than 50% claims linked to January's adverse weather and Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland and Upper North Island.

It pegs costs linked to the events at about NZ$39.5 million, leaving it with NZ$10.5 million of its NZ$50 million large events allowance for the rest of the year through Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.5936 New Zealand dollars)

