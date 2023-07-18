New Zealand's Tower cuts profit forecast on 'challenging' claims environment

July 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Tower Ltd TWR.NZ on Wednesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast for a third time, citing a "challenging claims environment" in New Zealand.

The insurer expects to post anything between an underlying net loss after tax of NZ$2 million ($1.26 million) and net profit after tax of NZ$3 million, compared with its earlier forecast of a profit of NZ$8 million to NZ$13 million for the year ending Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.5936 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.