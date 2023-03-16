New Zealand's Synlait Milk expects lower profit in FY23

March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ expects to record net profit after tax (NPAT) in the range of NZ$15 million ($9.29 million) to NZ$25 million for fiscal 2023, the dairy milk producer said on Friday.

It posted NPAT of NZ$38.5 million in fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.6155 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

