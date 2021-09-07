New Zealand's Synlait Milk discussing cutting headcount by 15%

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

New Zealand dairy firm Synlait Milk is talking to staff and union representatives over a proposal that would enable the company to cut its headcount by 15% as part of a shake-up of its organisation structure.

The company expects to save between NZ$10 million and NZ$12 million ($7.10 million-$8.52 million) annually from the lower headcount. The talks will take place over the next two weeks, Synlait said.

($1 = 1.4092 New Zealand dollars)

