New Zealand's Synlait Milk discussing cutting headcount by 15%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy firm Synlait Milk SML.NZ is talking to staff and union representatives over a proposal that would enable the company to cut its headcount by 15% as part of a shake-up of its organisation structure.

The company expects to save between NZ$10 million and NZ$12 million ($7.10 million-$8.52 million) annually from the lower headcount. The talks will take place over the next two weeks, Synlait said.

($1 = 1.4092 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

