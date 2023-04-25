New Zealand's Synlait cuts 2023 milk price, profit forecasts

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ on Wednesday slashed its 2022/2023 season base milk price forecast and cut its 2023 profit outlook for a second straight time, hurt by weak demand.

The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price to NZ$8.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the earlier forecast of NZ$8.50 per kgMS due to weak commodity prices.

The company forecast a range of a net loss after tax of NZ$5 million ($3.07 million) to a net profit of NZ$5 million for fiscal 2023 on the back of higher financing costs.

($1 = 1.6300 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

