New Zealand's Sky Network Television ends buyout talks

Adds background and details of termination in paragraphs 2-6

Nov 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television SKT.NZ said on Wednesday it has terminated discussions with a third-party regarding an updated conditional and non-binding takeover offer for all the shares of the company.

The media firm had received an initial takeover offer in October.

The updated offer by the third-party, whose name was not disclosed, proposed a transaction value range which fell short of its fair intrinsic value, Sky Network said.

Sky Network is currently valued at around NZ$408.5 million ($242.32 million).

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the range of the transaction value that was offered.

Sky Network Television said it has restarted a share buyback worth NZ$15 million after the discussions were terminated.

The company's shares were down 5.3% at NZ$2.69.

($1 = 1.6858 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.