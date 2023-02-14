New Zealand's Ryman Healthcare raises $572 mln to pay off debt

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Ryman Healthcare RYM.NZ said on Wednesday it was raising NZ$902 million ($571.69 million) through a pro-rata entitlement offer in an effort to reset its capital structure, and strengthen its balance sheet by debt repayment.

($1 = 1.5778 New Zealand dollars)

