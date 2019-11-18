New Zealand's NZME confirms talks with Nine on Stuff acquisition

Nov 19 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd NZM.NZ, the owner of New Zealand's top-selling newspaper, said on Tuesday it was in talks with Nine Entertainment Co Holdings NEC.AX to buy media firm Stuff and has put a proposal to the government on a possible transaction.

