New Zealand's near-term inflation expected to slow, central bank survey shows

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand's near-term rate of inflation is expected to slow in the third quarter of 2022, a survey showed on Monday.

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's near-term rate of inflation is expected to slow in the third quarter of 2022, a survey showed on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 4.86% over the coming year, from 4.88% in the previous survey in June.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen falling to 3.07% from 3.29%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters