New Zealand's National party takes early lead in general election

October 14, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's National party took an early lead in the country's general election on Saturday.

The party was on 41% of the nationwide party votes from each voting place, according to the country's Electoral Commission, with incumbent Labour on 25.7% with 3.8% of results counted.

