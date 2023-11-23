News & Insights

New Zealand's National, ACT NZ and NZ First ink coalition agreement

November 23, 2023 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First have signed an agreement to form a new coalition government with populist NZ First leader Winston Peters taking on the role of Foreign Minister.

The three parties said in a statement on Friday that Peters and ACT’s David Seymour would share the role of deputy prime minister with Peters taking the first year and a half of the parliamentary term, with Seymour taking on the second half of the three year term.

The statement confirmed that Nicola Willis would be Minister of Finance.

