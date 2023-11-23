New Zealand's National, ACT NZ and NZ First ink coalition agreement

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First have signed an agreement to form a new coalition government with populist NZ First leader Winston Peters taking on the role of Foreign Minister.

The three parties said in a statement on Friday that Peters and ACT’s David Seymour would share the role of deputy prime minister with Peters taking the first year and a half of the parliamentary term, with Seymour taking on the second half of the three year term.

The statement confirmed that Nicola Willis would be Minister of Finance.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Diane Craft)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.