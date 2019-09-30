New Zealand's Kathmandu Holdings to buy surfing gear firm Rip Curl for $236 mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Specialist outdoor retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd KMD.NZ on Tuesday said it would buy Australia-based surfing gear and swimwear maker Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd for A$350 million ($236.22 million).

The transaction will be financed through a combination of a fully underwritten 1 for 4 pro-rata accelerated entitlement offer to raise NZ$145 million ($90.80 million) and a placement of about NZ$32 million of new Kathmandu shares to the founders and chief executive of Rip Curl, who will receive a part of the consideration in Kathmandu shares.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.5969 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.