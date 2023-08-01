News & Insights

New Zealand’s jobless rate rose to 3.6% in second quarter

August 01, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate rose to 3.6% in the second quarter while employment increased 1.0%, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.5% and employment growth of 0.6%.

The participation rate reached a new record high of 72.4% in the second quarter, above a forecast of 72.0%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed second quarter seasonally adjusted private sector wages rose 4.3% on the previous year. Wages were up 1.1% on the prior quarter.

