New Zealand's jobless rate rises to 3.4% in the fourth quarter

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate held just above historic lows while wage inflation hit its highest levels in at least three decades, as the market remains tight.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in the December quarter and was slightly higher than a forecast 3.3% by economists, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Wednesday.

However, "the unemployment rate, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS), has remained at or near historic lows since the September 2021 quarter," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

Wage growth was very strong in the quarter with the private sector labour cost index (LCI) excluding overtime recording a 4.1% lift on year but came in slightly below the forecast 4.3% increase. This was its biggest increase since the series began in 1993.

Statistics New Zealand added the labour force participation rate at 71.7% and the employment rate at 69.3% were both the highest rates recorded since the survey began. Both were unchanged on the prior quarter.

Ongoing tightness in the labour markets and increases in wages – albeit not at the rate expected – will continue to worry the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which has taken an aggressive tightening path in an effort to dampen inflation.

The RBNZ in November increased the cash rate by a record 75 basis points to 4.25% and promised more pain to come as it struggles to cool red-hot inflation in an over-stretched economy.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

