New Zealand’s jobless rate rises to 3.4% in the fourth quarter

January 31, 2023 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate rose to 3.4% in the fourth quarter even as employment increased 0.2%, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

The participation rate remained at a record high of 71.7% in the fourth quarter, in line with forecasts.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.3% and employment growth of 0.3%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed third quarter seasonally adjusted private sector wages rose 4.3% on the previous year. Wages were up 1.1% on the prior quarter.

