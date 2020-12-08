New Zealand's Infratil rejects AustralianSuper's $3.78 bln takeover bid

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ on Wednesday rejected a NZ$5.37 billion ($3.78 billion) takeover offer from AustralianSuper, Australia's largest pension fund, saying it undervalued the New Zealand-based energy and transport infrastructure investor.

Infratil said it will not engage further with AustralianSuper on its cash plus stock NZ$7.43 per share offer, which was a 22.2% premium to Infratil's closing price on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.4196 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

