New Zealand's Infratil in talks to buy Qscan Radiology Clinics

Oct 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Friday it was in talks to buy a majority stake in Qscan Radiology Clinics in Australia from Quadrant Private Equity, in a deal that a local media outlet said could be around $498 million.

The infrastructure investment firm said it was working with a consortium and would use existing bank facilities to fund the potential deal.

The Australian Financial Review's "Street Talk" column reported that an offer of around A$700 million ($497.98 million) was made by Infratil and that Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX was also in contention for Qscan.

Qscan, Quadrant Private Equity and Ramsay did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Infratil said discussions were ongoing.

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

