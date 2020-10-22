New Zealand's Infratil in talks to buy Qscan Radiology Clinics

Oct 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Friday it was in talks to buy Qscan Radiology Clinics in Australia from Quadrant Private Equity.

The infrastructure investment firm said it was working with a consortium over the potential deal. The Australian Financial Review's "Street Talk" column reported that an offer of around A$700 million ($497.98 million) was made.

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

