New Zealand's Fonterra warns on fiscal 2024 demand

November 08, 2023 — 06:02 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on Thursday it was cautious about global demand in fiscal 2024.

Last month, the company raised its farmgate milk price forecast for fiscal 2024, after cutting the forecast range twice earlier.

Fonterra said on Thursday that medium-term outlook for its New Zealand dairy market remained positive, even as it expects a marginal fall in milk collections during 2024.

For key export markets, aggregate milk growth in 2024 is expected to be below average, according to Fonterra.

The company expects its consumer and food-service channels to improve in 2024 on the back of higher margins.

