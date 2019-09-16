New Zealand's Fonterra to report annual results Sept. 26 after delay

Sept 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, will report its delayed annual results on Sept. 26, the company said on Tuesday, after taking extra time to finalise sizable write-downs of overseas assets.

The dairy company FSF.NZ, FCG.NZ is set to report its worst ever annual loss of as much as NZ$675 million ($428.22 million), with shareholders and analysts looking for a clear turnaround plan from the company.

Fonterra was originally slated to report on Sept. 12.

($1 = 1.5763 New Zealand dollars)

