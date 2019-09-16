Commodities

New Zealand's Fonterra to report annual results Sept. 26 after delay

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Nigel Marple / Reuters

New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, will report its delayed annual results on Sept. 26, the company said on Tuesday, after taking extra time to finalise sizable write-downs of overseas assets.

The dairy company FSF.NZ, FCG.NZ is set to report its worst ever annual loss of as much as NZ$675 million ($428.22 million), with shareholders and analysts looking for a clear turnaround plan from the company.

Fonterra was originally slated to report on Sept. 12.

($1 = 1.5763 New Zealand dollars)

