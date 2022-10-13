New Zealand's Fonterra slashes milk collection forecast for 2022/23

Oct 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ on Friday lowered its forecast for fiscal 2022/23 milk collection on poor weather conditions in parts of the country.

The company said it now expected New Zealand milk collections of about 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) in 2022/23, down from its previous forecast of 1,495 million kgMS.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

