New Zealand's Fonterra sees more deals in 2020 amid restructuring

Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Thursday that fiscal 2020 would see more deals as the dairy company reviews its assets and shifts focus back home.

The world's biggest dairy exporter also said it has raked in NZ$554 million ($365.20 million) in cash from the sale of its 50% stake in DFE Pharma to CVC Strategic Opportunities II.

"It is too early to assess the overall impact of these on the Co-op's 2020 financial year," Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5170 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.