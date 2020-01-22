New Zealand's Fonterra sees more deals in 2020 amid restructuring

New Zealand's Fonterra said on Thursday that fiscal 2020 would see more deals as the dairy company reviews its assets and shifts focus back home.

The world's biggest dairy exporter also said it has raked in NZ$554 million ($365.20 million) in cash from the sale of its 50% stake in DFE Pharma to CVC Strategic Opportunities II.

"It is too early to assess the overall impact of these on the Co-op's 2020 financial year," Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5170 New Zealand dollars)

