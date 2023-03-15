New Zealand's Fonterra profit jumps 50% on stronger dairy prices

Updates with details on results, CEO comment

March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Thursday said first-half profit jumped 50% due to higher prices for its dairy products and strong margins across its cheese and protein division.

The co-operative, which controls almost a third of global dairy trade, also said it expects to earn between 55 and 75 NZ cents per share for fiscal 2023, from an earlier forecast of 50 to 70 NZ cents per share.

Favourable margins in the dairy co-operative's protein portfolio during the half year offset lockdown-driven weakness in demand from China.

"This lift in earnings is thanks to our co-op's scale and ability to move our farmer owners' milk into products and markets where we're seeing favourable prices ," said Chief Executive Miles Hurrell.

The world's biggest dairy exporter reported normalised net profit after tax of NZ$546 million ($338.19 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with NZ$364 million a year earlier.

Fonterra declared an interim dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, compared with 5 NZ cents per share declared last year.

($1 = 1.6145 New Zealand dollars)

