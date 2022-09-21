FCG

New Zealand's Fonterra posts rise in annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday posted a marginal jump in its annual profit, boosted by strong demand and higher prices for its milk and protein products in Europe and the United States.

The world's biggest dairy exporter's normalised net profit after tax came in at NZ$591 million ($345.74 million) for the year ended July 31, compared with NZ$588 million a year earlier.

Fonterra declared a final dividend of 15 NZ cents per share, in line with last year.

($1 = 1.7094 New Zealand dollars)

