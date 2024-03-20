News & Insights

Commodities
FCG

New Zealand's Fonterra logs strong HY profit on upbeat margins, dividend hiked

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

March 20, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by Sneha Kumar and Megha Rani for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraph 2, further details in paragraph 3

March 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZsaid on Thursday its first-half profit soared on the back of higher margins and sales across a diversified product and category mix, while also declaring a bumper dividend for shareholders.

Consumer and food service earnings have benefited from improved pricing and higher sales volumes while the ingredients segment took a hit from historically high prices in the previous year, the company said.

Fonterra declared an interim dividend of 15 New Zealand cents per share, up from 10 NZ cents per share declared a year earlier.

The world's biggest dairy exporter reported profit after tax of NZ$674 million ($409.86 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with NZ$546 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6445 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Megha Rani in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

((Megha.Rani2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.