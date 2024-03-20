New Zealand's Fonterra logs strong HY profit on upbeat margins, dividend hiked

Adds context in paragraph 2, further details in paragraph 3

March 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZsaid on Thursday its first-half profit soared on the back of higher margins and sales across a diversified product and category mix, while also declaring a bumper dividend for shareholders.

Consumer and food service earnings have benefited from improved pricing and higher sales volumes while the ingredients segment took a hit from historically high prices in the previous year, the company said.

Fonterra declared an interim dividend of 15 New Zealand cents per share, up from 10 NZ cents per share declared a year earlier.

The world's biggest dairy exporter reported profit after tax of NZ$674 million ($409.86 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with NZ$546 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6445 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Megha Rani in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

((Megha.Rani2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.