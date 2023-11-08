New Zealand's Fonterra flags cautious demand outlook in FY24

Nov 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ said on Thursday it was cautious about global demand outlook in fiscal 2024, adding it was uncertain whether strong milk demand seen during recent trade events would continue in fiscal 2024.

The world's largest dairy exporter said it expects lower milk collections in New Zealand as well as other key export markets.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

