New Zealand's Fonterra divests Chile operations for $641 mln

November 17, 2022 — 12:41 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ said early on Friday that it had divested its Soprole dairy operations in Chile for an aggregate 591.07 billion Chilean pesos ($641.42 million).

($1 = 921.5000 Chilean pesos)

