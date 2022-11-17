New Zealand's Fonterra divests Chile operations for $641 mln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ said early on Friday that it had divested its Soprole dairy operations in Chile for an aggregate 591.07 billion Chilean pesos ($641.42 million).

($1 = 921.5000 Chilean pesos)

