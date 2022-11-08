Commodities
New Zealand's Fonterra appoints Neil Beaumont as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

November 08, 2022 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ on Wednesday named Neil Beaumont as its chief financial officer (CFO), to succeed Marc Rivers who announced his exit earlier this year.

Chris Rowe, the acting CFO, will continue until Beaumont steps into the role in early February 2023, the company said.

Beaumont has previously held senior roles at mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX in Chile and Australia and at auditing firm KPMG.

Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said, Beaumont is "an experienced global finance leader whose expertise in strategic implementation will be a real asset to our management team."

