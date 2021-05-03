New Zealand's debt to reduce by middle of decade, finance minister says

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's debt level is projected to reduce from the middle of the decade as the country's economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said in a pre-budget speech on Tuesday.

"The levels of debt that we have taken on to save New Zealanders’ lives and livelihoods are projected to reduce from the middle of the decade. We are in a good position to handle the debt we have taken on," the minister, Grant Robertson, said in the speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

The budget, which will be unveiled on May 20, will reprioritise NZ$926 million ($667 million) of funds that were previously allocated to responding to COVID-19, he said.

($1 = 1.3881 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

