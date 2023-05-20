New Zealand's Contact Energy, NZ Steel agree renewable energy deal

By substituting coal and ironsand with power and scrap steel, NZ Steel would reduce emissions at its Glenbrook steelworks, outside the country's biggest city Auckland, by an amount equivalent to taking 300,000 cars off the road, Contact said.

The agreement related to a NZ$300 million ($190.32 million) electric arc furnace to be built by NZ Steel at its steelworks at Glenbrook within the next three years, NZ Steel said in a statement.

NZ Steel CEO Robin Davies said the New Zealand government would contribute up to NZ$140 million to the project, with the company committing NZ$160 million.

"(Emission) reductions will come from replacing Glenbrook’s existing oxygen steelmaking furnace and two of the four coal fuelled kilns," Davies said.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said: “This is the biggest example we have in New Zealand of the move towards electrification and is tangible evidence of the demand for renewable energy as well as supporting our renewable development pipeline".

In August last year, Contact said it would build a 51.4 megawatt geothermal power unit near its Te Huka power station in Taupo, about 270 km south of Auckland, that would help bolster its renewable power generation amid high demand.

At the time, it said the investment, along with the Tauhara geothermal power station would collectively boost New Zealand's total renewable electricity supply by over 5% on average per year and the company's by 25% from the current levels.

($1 = 1.5763 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

