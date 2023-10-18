New Zealand's Channel Infrastructure plans to focus on energy assets

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3, CEO comment in paragraph 4

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Channel Infrastructure NZ CHI.NZ said on Thursday it planned to improve its energy infrastructure assets and supply chain as it looks to benefit from growth prospects in sectors like agriculture and tourism.

The company will also continue to pursue opportunities at Marsden Point, which was converted from a refinery to an import terminal earlier in the year.

Channel is currently developing a proposal to support the government on its strategic diesel storage objectives as well as its customers with the incoming minimum fuel stockholding obligations from 2025, the firm said.

"It is New Zealand's decarbonisation pathway that presents the most exciting longer-term opportunity for Channel Infrastructure," CEO Rob Buchanan said.

The company also confirmed it was considering a senior bond offer of up to NZ$75 million ($43.94 million), expected to open in the week beginning Oct. 30.

($1 = 1.7071 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

