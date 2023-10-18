News & Insights

New Zealand's Channel Infrastructure plans to focus on energy

October 18, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Channel Infrastructure NZ CHI.NZ said on Thursday it planned to improve its energy infrastructure assets and supply chain as it looks to benefit from growth prospects in sectors like agriculture and tourism.

The company also confirmed it was considering a senior bond offer of up to NZ$75 million ($43.94 million).

($1 = 1.7071 New Zealand dollars)

