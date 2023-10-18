New Zealand's Channel Infrastructure plans to focus on energy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Channel Infrastructure NZ CHI.NZ said on Thursday it planned to improve its energy infrastructure assets and supply chain as it looks to benefit from growth prospects in sectors like agriculture and tourism.

The company also confirmed it was considering a senior bond offer of up to NZ$75 million ($43.94 million).

($1 = 1.7071 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.