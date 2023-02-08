New Zealand's central bank seek feedback on liquidity policy review

WELLINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Thursday it was seeking feedback on the second stage of its liquidity policy review.

The bank said in a statement that this stage of the policy review contains proposals on some of the significant policy issues, including eligibility criteria for liquid assets, the potential adoption of international standards, and how liquidity requirements could be applied across deposit takers in a proportionate manner.

The central bank added that it intended to issue at least two more consultation papers as part of the review.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

