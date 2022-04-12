New Zealand's central bank raises interest rates to 1.50%

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday, its fourth hike in a row as it seeks to reduce any second-round effects from sharply rising inflation.

All 21 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the RBNZ to hike rates. Fifteen had forecast a 25 basis point increase while the rest had expected a 50 basis point hike.

"A larger move now also provides more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a statement explaining why it increased the official cash rate by 50 basis point, which was its biggest rate increase in more than 20 years.

