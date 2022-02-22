New Zealand's central bank hikes rates for third consecutive time

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.0% on Wednesday, its third hike in a row as it seeks to get on top of rising inflation and a fired up housing market.

All but one of the 20 economists in a Reuters poll had expected RBNZ to hike rates by 25 basis points. The one dissenter expected a 50 basis point hike.

The bank also said it will commence the gradual reduction of its bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme through both bond maturities and managed sales.

